GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia uses hypersonic missiles in an attack on Kyiv, no casualties reported

Russian forces launch missiles at Ukrainian targets in Kyiv, causing explosions and fires, with no immediate details on casualties

Published - July 08, 2024 05:07 pm IST - Kyiv

AP
Smoke rises after recent Russian air strikes, in the town of Toretsk, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 3, 2024.

Smoke rises after recent Russian air strikes, in the town of Toretsk, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on July 8, Ukraine's Air Force said, with explosions were felt and heard across Kyiv, the capital.

The daylight attack included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Air Force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

A Ukrainian drone triggers warehouse explosions in Russia as a war of attrition grinds on

The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv, starting fires. Smoke rose from several Kyiv neighbourhoods. There were no immediate details of casualties and damage. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said ambulances were heading to the Solomianskyi district.

Ukraine’s Army retreats from positions as Russia marches into strategically vital town

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Related Topics

war / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / World / armed conflict / nuclear weapons / Ukraine / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.