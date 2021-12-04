Russia junks U.S. reports on possible Ukraine offensive

Intel officials say Moscow is planning attack with 1,75,000 troops

Russia has dismissed new U.S. media reports about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, accusing Washington of trying to aggravate the situation while blaming Moscow, the Kommersant newspaper said on Saturday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Washington Post cited officials and an intelligence document on Saturday as saying U.S. intelligence thought Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops.

“The (United) States is conducting a special operation to aggravate the situation around Ukraine while shifting the responsibility onto Russia,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by Kommersant.

‘Don’t accept red lines’

“It is based on provocative actions near Russia’s borders accompanied by accusatory rhetoric,” she said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he is developing comprehensive initiatives to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine and that he would not accept Moscow’s “red lines,” as fears mounted that the simmering conflict could erupt into war.