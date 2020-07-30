Russia jails U.S. ex-marine for nine years

Trevor Reed

Moscow

30 July 2020 21:45 IST

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced former U.S. marine Trevor Reed to nine years in prison for assaulting police officers while drunk last year.

His conviction follows the high-profile trial of another former U.S. marine Paul Whelan last month on espionage charges in a case that has fuelled speculation of a prisoner exchange with the United States.

Reed, a 29-year-old student and former marine from Texas, allegedly attacked police after attending a party in Moscow.

While being driven to a police station, he purportedly grabbed the arm of a police officer, causing the car they were in to swerve, and elbowed another officer in the abdomen.

Reed appeared wearing a facemask in a cage for defendants in a courtroom in Moscow as the judge read out the guilty verdict, saying the police officers had suffered “mental and physical harm”.

The court ruled that Reed’s “state of intoxication” had played a decisive role in the incident and sentenced him to nine years in a penal colony.

Reed denounced the verdict as “completely political” and vowed to appeal to the U.S. government for political support. A representative of the US embassy at the hearing declined to comment on the verdict.