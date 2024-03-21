Russia formalises Putin election win, dismissing criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unlike others who are anti-Russian opposition in the current conditions when there is a war," she said, seemingly referring to Mr. Putin's opponents who have been forced into exile.

Thousands took part in the opposition's call to form long queues at midday on the final day of the vote.

The election was also marred by ballot spoiling — with some across Russia pouring green dye in ballot boxes in protest.

Ms. Pamfilova said "30 ballot boxes were covered in green dye" but said "most (ballots) were saved."

In his victory speech, Mr. Putin said Russian ballot spoilers should be "dealt with".

On Wednesday, a court in Saint Petersburg ordered a woman who spoiled her ballot to serve eight days in jail.

