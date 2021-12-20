International

Russia expels two German envoys

Russia on Monday expelled two German diplomats in response to a spat with Berlin over a German court’s ruling that Moscow had ordered the 2019 assassination of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

“The German Ambassador was informed that two diplomatic employees of the German Embassy in Russia were declared “persona non grata’ as a symmetrical response,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that it had registered a “strong protest“ with the German envoy over Berlin’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats last week.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2021 9:56:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-expels-two-german-envoys/article37999714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY