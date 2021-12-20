Russia expels two German envoys

They were expelled in response to a spat with Berlin over a German court’s ruling that Moscow had ordered the 2019 assassination of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park

Russia on Monday expelled two German diplomats in response to a spat with Berlin over a German court’s ruling that Moscow had ordered the 2019 assassination of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

“The German Ambassador was informed that two diplomatic employees of the German Embassy in Russia were declared “persona non grata’ as a symmetrical response,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that it had registered a “strong protest“ with the German envoy over Berlin’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats last week.