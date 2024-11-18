ADVERTISEMENT

Russia downs 59 Ukrainian drones overnight: Ministry

Updated - November 18, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Moscow

During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist UAV attacks against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted

AFP

An employee works at a production facility of Unwave company, a Ukrainian producer of jammers and radio electronic warfare, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia downed 59 Ukranian drones overnight, the majority across border regions, the Defence Ministry said on Monday (November 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

"During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist UAV attacks against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted," the Ministry said in a statement.

Operation False Target: How Russia plotted to mix a deadly new weapon among decoy drones in Ukraine

"Fifty-nine Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defence systems," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry said the majority of drones were downed across three regions bordering Ukraine: 45 in Bryansk, six in Kursk and three in Belgorod.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three drones were intercepted in the region of Tula, south of the capital, while two others were downed over the Moscow region.

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow, said one was destroyed over the Ramenskoye district without causing casualties or damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second was located in Pavlovo-Possad district, he said on Telegram.

Moscow announces almost daily that it has destroyed Ukranian drones, but the number is usually lower than Monday's figure.

Kyiv says it carries out such attacks, which often target energy infrastructure, in response to Russian bombardment of its territory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US