Russia downs 59 Ukrainian drones overnight: Ministry

During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist UAV attacks against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted

Updated - November 18, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
An employee works at a production facility of Unwave company, a Ukrainian producer of jammers and radio electronic warfare, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia downed 59 Ukranian drones overnight, the majority across border regions, the Defence Ministry said on Monday (November 18, 2024).

"During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist UAV attacks against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Fifty-nine Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defence systems," it added.

The Ministry said the majority of drones were downed across three regions bordering Ukraine: 45 in Bryansk, six in Kursk and three in Belgorod.

Three drones were intercepted in the region of Tula, south of the capital, while two others were downed over the Moscow region.

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow, said one was destroyed over the Ramenskoye district without causing casualties or damage.

The second was located in Pavlovo-Possad district, he said on Telegram.

Moscow announces almost daily that it has destroyed Ukranian drones, but the number is usually lower than Monday's figure.

Kyiv says it carries out such attacks, which often target energy infrastructure, in response to Russian bombardment of its territory.

Published - November 18, 2024 02:02 pm IST

