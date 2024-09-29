ADVERTISEMENT

Russia downs 125 Ukrainian drones, residential apartment hit in Voronezh

Published - September 29, 2024 02:31 pm IST - MOSCOW

As Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv has taken the conflict to Russia, with a cross-border attack into Russia's western Kursk region

Reuters

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a damaged apartment house is seen after Russia attacked the city with guided bombs overnight in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) its air defence downed 125 Ukrainian drones overnight, while a residential apartment was hit in the western city of Voronezh according to the local governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately, the governor of the western region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in an account of the drone and shelling attacks over the past 24 hours, said one man died in the border town of Shebekino, while eight civilians were injured in the wider region.

As Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv has taken the conflict to Russia, with a cross-border attack into Russia's western Kursk region that began on Aug. 6 and by carrying out increasingly large drone attacks deep into Russian territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Ministry said the focus of the recent attacks was on the southern Volgograd region, over which 67 drones were shot down. It also said 17 drones were intercepted over each of the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, and 18 downed over the Rostov region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alexander Gusev, the Governor of the Voronezh region, said on the Telegram messaging app that a falling drone hit a residential complex, causing a fire.

The blaze had been contained and no one was injured, according to preliminary information, he said.

The Mash Telegram channel posted a video purporting to show a blaze engulfing the top floor of a high-rise house in Voronezh. Reuters was not able to immediately corroborate the footage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US