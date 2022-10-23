Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, U.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls on Sunday with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, during which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The situation in Ukraine, which has a steady tendency towards further, uncontrolled escalation, was discussed," by Mr. Shoigu and France's Sebastien Lecornu, the Ministry said.

Later on Sunday, the Ministry said Mr. Shoigu held phone calls with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all three calls, Mr. Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'".

The statements did not provide further details.

On Friday, Mr. Shoigu held a rare phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Both sides confirmed they discussed Ukraine.

It was only the second call between the ministers since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. Back in May, Mr. Austin had urged Moscow to implement an "immediate ceasefire".