Russia detains eight suspects over Crimea bridge blast

Russia's Federal Security Service said the explosion was organised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov

Reuters Moscow
October 12, 2022 12:24 IST

The Crimea bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, had become logistically vital to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channelled through it. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 12 that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday, Interfax reported.

The FSB said the explosion was organised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

Also Read
Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast, Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander

The explosion on the twelve mile-long bridge destroyed one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting road traffic. It also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed peninsula from neighbouring southern Russia.

Also read: Putin vows more ‘severe’ attacks after Russian missiles batter Ukraine

The bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, had become logistically vital to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channelled through it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Russian forces launched mass missile strikes against Ukrainian cities, including power supplies. At a televised meeting of Russia's Security Council on Monday, Mr. Putin said the strikes were a retaliation for the Crimea bridge blast, which he said had been organised by Ukraine's secret services.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app