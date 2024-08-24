GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia declares emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack

According to Gusev, Russian forces intercepted five drones. Falling debris ignited a fire, leading to the detonation of explosive materials

Published - August 24, 2024 01:11 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, center, visits the Pogonovo military training ground in Voronezh region of Russia. Image used for representative purpose only.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, center, visits the Pogonovo military training ground in Voronezh region of Russia. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia has declared a state of emergency in part of the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine after an overnight drone attack, local governor Alexander Gusev said in his Telegram channel.

According to Gusev, Russian forces intercepted five drones. Falling debris ignited a fire, leading to the detonation of explosive materials.

The incident damaged no civilian buildings, but prompted authorities to impose emergency measures in three settlements in the Ostrogozhsky district and evacuate 200 people, he said.

