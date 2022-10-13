Russia confirms death of five soldiers drafted to Ukraine

Photo used for representational purpose only. Busts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Lenin, and Joseph Stalin sit behind miniature soldiers figures in Moscow on October 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Five Russians drafted to fight in Ukraine following a "partial" mobilisation order from President Vladimir Putin have died since joining the army, authorities said Thursday, without disclosing the location of the deaths .

Five people from the poor, industrial Chelyabinsk region in Western Siberia have died since their call-up, the press service of the regional government said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"We will provide all the necessary assistance to the family and loved ones of our fallen soldiers," it said, promising a pay-out of one million rubles ($15,800) for each soldier.

On Wednesday, Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov, who is overseeing the mobilisation in the region, said that a mobilised man from Chelyabinsk region had died of a drug "overdose" while he was at a training centre.

Since Putin announced the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of reservists on September 21, Russian media and local officials have repeatedly reported the deaths of mobilised soldiers, mainly in the central Urals region and in Siberia.

On October 3, Ivanov said three mobilised soldiers had died at a military base in Sverdlovsk region, central Russia.

According to Ivanov, one died from a heart attack, another committed suicide and the third died of alcohol-related liver cirrhosis after he was sent home.

The Kremlin has acknowledged "errors" were made during the mobilisation, following reports of people who were not eligible, including students and elderly or infirm people, receiving summons.

Last week, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that over 2,00,000 people had been conscripted into the Russian army in two weeks to fight in Ukraine, where Russia's forces are suffering major setbacks from a recent Ukrainian counter-offensive.