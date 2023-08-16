ADVERTISEMENT

Russia claims Ukraine's military resources are 'almost exhausted'

August 16, 2023 02:52 am | Updated August 15, 2023 09:25 pm IST - Moscow

Kyiv kicked off its long anticipated counter offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

AFP

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shake hands with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu during a meeting on the sidelines of XI Moscow conference on international security in the Moscow region, Russia, August 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted", as Kyiv wages a gruelling counter offensive to recapture lost territory.

"Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Mr. Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.

ALSO READ
Further delay in delivery of stealth frigates from Russia; now expected in May and October 2024

Kyiv kicked off its long anticipated counter offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

While Ukraine has claimed gains around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in its east, Russia has claimed advances around the town of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Mr. Shoigu was speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security. Russia invited representatives from over 100 nations to attend, but Western countries were excluded.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Tuesday its forces struck military industrial facilities at several sites across Ukraine overnight after authorities in the west of the country announced aerial attacks had left three dead.

“Ukraine’s military-industrial complex suffered significant damage,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that it had carried out long-range precision strikes on “key” facilities.

ALSO READ
Massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 35 and injures scores more

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed 16 out of the 28 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight.

One missile, however, hit a factory of Swedish ball bearing maker SKF in the western city of Lutsk, killing three employees.

“We are very sad to also be able to confirm that three of our employees died in this attack,” Carl Bjernstam, an SKF spokesman, told AFP.

Rescue personnel work at a damaged building, following a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine August 15, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

The strikes also damaged a sports complex in Dnipro, central Ukraine, and a children’s playground in Lviv, western Ukraine.

On the frontline, where Kyiv has been leading a gruelling offensive, Russia said it repelled multiple attacks.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said it intercepted four French long-range SCALP missiles delivered to Ukraine in July — a first, according to state-run news agency TASS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US