Russia claims the capture of Tsukuryne in eastern Ukraine

Published - October 29, 2024 10:22 am IST - Moscow

AFP

Russia said Monday (October 28, 2024) it took Tsukuryne — another village in eastern Ukraine, south of the city of Pokrovsk where its forces have been advancing for months | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia said Monday (October 28, 2024) it took another village in eastern Ukraine, south of the city of Pokrovsk where its forces have been advancing for months. 

Moscow’s forces, outnumbering and outgunning the Ukrainian army, have advanced fast towards Pokrovsk since the summer. 

Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Moscow’s Defence Ministry said troops had taken the village of Tsukuryne, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Pokrovsk. It is one of the larger villages Moscow has claimed in recent weeks in its advance in the Donetsk region. 

Moscow has spent months advancing westwards in the embattled Donetsk region. 

Ukraine has evacuated much of Pokrovsk, a former mining city that was home to some 60,000 people before Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022. 

North Korea sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to likely fight against Ukraine: Pentagon

Thousands have fled the city as Russia advances. 

Tsukuryne lies south of the town of Selydove.

