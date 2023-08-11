HamberMenu
Russia claims 'improved' position on northeast Ukraine frontline

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv were recaptured by Kyiv’s forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back on the region

August 11, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Soldiers stand at the cemetery during Oleksander Mykhailenko’s funeral in Zhukin, Ukraine, on August 11, 2023. Oleksander, a soldier in the Ukrainian army, died in battle in the Kharkiv region in March this year but his body was only identified recently. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia said Friday its forces had "improved" their offensive positions around two settlements near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back on the region.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had "improved the tactical situation" on the front line near Vilshana and Pershotravneve.

Separately, it said its forces had struck a temporary base for foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, without providing further details.

Kyiv said Russia had struck a hotel in the city on Thursday, killing one person.

The United Nations said its staff and other organisations frequently used the hotel, which they used as a base for their travel to the city.

