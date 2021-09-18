Russia claims foreign interference in election

3 cyberattacks recorded, says poll body

Russia’s elections commission said on Saturday that it had recorded foreign interference in its ongoing three-day parliamentary elections.

The polls, which culminate on Sunday and come after an unprecedented crackdown on Kremlin critics and dissenting voices, allow Russians to cast their ballots online.

The elections commission said that it had recorded “three cyberattacks” on its resources “from foreign countries”.

“Yesterday, we recorded three targeted attacks from abroad,” said the head of the commission’s centre for informatisation, Alexander Sokolchuk.

‘Powerful attack’

He said two of the attacks were aimed at the commission’s website, while a third was a DDoS attack.

“The attack was quite powerful,” the Interfax news agency cited Sokolchuk as saying. He added that “preparations” for further attacks “are under way for tomorrow”.

Mr. Sokolchuk did not name the countries involved.