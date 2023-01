January 31, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Moscow

The Russian military on January 31, 2023 claimed to have captured the village of Blagodatne in eastern Ukraine and north of the town of Bakhmut that has been the epicentre of heavy fighting.

The defence ministry said that “as a result of successful offensive actions” its forces “liberated the settlement of Blagodatne of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” using Moscow’s term for the eastern Donetsk region.