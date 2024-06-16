GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia claims capture of village in southern Ukraine: ministry

The Russian army has been gaining ground for months in Ukraine.

Published - June 16, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Earlier this week, Russian Army announced the capture of three villages in the east, southeast and northeast of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russian Army announced the capture of three villages in the east, southeast and northeast of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia on Sunday claimed its troops had captured a village in southern Ukraine, continuing its progress on the front line against a Ukrainian army lacking troops and ammunition.

"Units of the Eastern forces have liberated the settlement of Zagrine in the Zaporizhzhia region and occupied more favourable positions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily report.

The Russian army has been gaining ground for months in Ukraine, particularly in the east, without however achieving a real breakthrough.

Earlier this week, it announced the capture of three villages in the east, southeast and northeast of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that his troops had conquered nearly 880 square kilometres (340 square miles) of land since the start of the year.

Russia also launched an offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10, seizing several localities before their advance was slowed by reinforcements sent in by Kyiv.

Ukrainian troops have been facing shortages of soldiers and ammunition for months, despite Western pledges of arms deliveries.

