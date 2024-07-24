Russia, China push back after U.S. Arctic strategy flags military cooperation

Russia and China on Tuesday pushed back against a U.S. warning over their increasing military and economic cooperation in the Arctic, where climate change is opening greater competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has in recent years beefed up its military presence in the Arctic by reopening and modernising several bases and airfields abandoned since the end of the Soviet era, while China has poured money into polar exploration and research.

“We have seen growing cooperation between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia in the Arctic commercially, with the PRC being a major funder of Russian energy exploitation in the Arctic,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks told presspersons on July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Joint exercises’

There is also growing military cooperation, “with Russia and China conducting joint exercises off the coast of Alaska,” Mrs. Hicks said as the department released its 2024 Arctic strategy.

“All of these challenges have been amplified because the effects of climate change are rapidly warming temperatures and thinning ice coverage, and it’s enabling all of this activity,” she said.

The rapid melting of polar ice has sent activity in the inhospitable region into overdrive as nations eye newly viable oil, gas and mineral deposits as well as shipping routes in an area with a complex web of competing territorial claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India’s Arctic imperative

Moscow is heavily promoting its Northern Sea Route, an alternative cargo route for vessels travelling between Europe and Asia.

China and Russia both defended their policies in the region on Tuesday.

Beijing said it acts on the “principles of respect, cooperation, mutual wins and sustainability”, adding it was “committed to maintaining peace and stability” in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States distorts China’s Arctic policy and makes thoughtless remarks on China’s normal Arctic activities (which are) in accordance with international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

‘Territory of discord’

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia “does its part to ensure that the Arctic does not become a territory of discord and tension.”

He told presspersons that Russia’s cooperation with China “contributes to an atmosphere of stability and predictability” in the Arctic and their actions were not targeted against other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: The value of attributing extreme events to climate change | Explained

Washington’s Arctic strategy describes the area as “a strategically important region” for the United States that includes “the northern approaches to the homeland” and “significant U.S. defence infrastructure.”

It says climate change could result in the Arctic experiencing its first “practically ice-free summer by 2030.”

“Increases in human activity will elevate the risk of accidents, miscalculation, and environmental degradation,” and U.S. forces “must be ready and equipped to mitigate the risks associated with potential contingencies in the Arctic,” the strategy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.