Russia, China conduct joint navy patrol in the Pacific

The patrol came after the two countries held joint military drills, as the allies deepen ties that have seen NATO call Beijing an "enabler" of Moscow's war in Ukraine

Published - October 08, 2024 12:57 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Russian and Chinese navy ships have carried out a joint patrol in the northeast of the Pacific Ocean. File

| Photo Credit: AP

Russian and Chinese navy ships have carried out a joint patrol in the northeast of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian military said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

The vessels "proceeded with manoeuvres" to practice anti-submarine tactics, it said.

The patrol came after the two countries held joint military drills, as the allies deepen ties that have seen NATO dub Beijing an "enabler" of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

In early September, China said that the two sides would participate in a joint maritime patrol and that China would also participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise.

Power asymmetry between China and Russia

In July, the two countries held joint drills in the waters and airspace around Zhanjiang, a city in southern China's Guangdong province.

Russia and China have ramped up military and economic cooperation in recent years, with both railing against "Western hegemony", particularly what they see as US domination of global affairs.

Two Russian warships in China for joint naval exercises

They declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

Published - October 08, 2024 12:57 pm IST

