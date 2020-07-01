Russia bounty allegations are fake news, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as “Fake News” allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. He said news stories about the allegations were made up to “damage me and Republican Party.”
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Mr. Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers’ lives.
Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he had not been briefed on intelligence assessments that Russia offered bounties because there wasn’t corroborating evidence. Those intelligence assessments were first reported by The New York Times, then confirmed to by American intelligence officials and others with knowledge of the matter.
“The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party,” Trump tweeted. “The secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself.”
The President’s National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, said the intelligence wasn’t brought to the President’s attention initially because it was unverified and there was no consensus among the intelligence community.
