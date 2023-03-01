HamberMenu
Russia bans government officials from using most foreign words

Mr. Putin has previously said he wants to protect Russia from a “degenerate” West that he alleges is trying to destroy the country

March 01, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian government officials will be banned from using most foreign words when carrying out their duties, according to an amended law on the formal use of Russian that President Vladimir Putin signed on February 28.

Since launching the invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Mr. Putin has said he wants to protect Russia from what he calls a degenerate West that he alleges is trying to destroy the country.

The amendments to the 2005 law are designed to protect and support the status of Russian, according to a text posted on the government's website.

"When using Russian as the state language of the Russian Federation, it is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of modern Russian ... with the exception of foreign words which do not have widely-used corresponding equivalents in Russian," says the text.

A list of foreign-based words that can still be used will be published separately. The amendments do not mention any punishments for those who fail to respect the updated law.

