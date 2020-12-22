International

Russia bans entry of EU officials

Russia said on Tuesday it was hitting several EU officials with tit-for-tat sanctions in response to penalties imposed by the bloc over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The foreign ministry said that in response to “confrontational” EU actions, it had “decided to expand the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to the Russian Federation”.

The counter sanctions were announced after Moscow summoned senior diplomats from three EU nations where labs concluded Navalny was poisoned in August with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent.

