GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia bans 92 more Americans from the country, including journalists

A Ministry statement said the bans were imposed “in response to the Russophobic course pursued by the Biden administration with the declared goal of 'inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow

Published - August 29, 2024 10:00 am IST - Moscow

AP
Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced 92 additions to its list of Americans banned from entering the country. File

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced 92 additions to its list of Americans banned from entering the country. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced 92 additions Wednesday (August 28, 2024) to its list of Americans banned from entering the country, including some journalists who formerly worked in Russia, and law enforcement and business people.

A Ministry statement said the bans were imposed “in response to the Russophobic course pursued by the Biden administration with the declared goal of 'inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow.'”

It said the banned journalists represent “leading liberal-globalist publications involved in the production and dissemination of fakes' about Russia and the Russian armed forces.”

The new list of banned Americans includes 11 current or former staff members of the Wall Street Journal — including its Editor in Chief, Emma Tucker. She had repeatedly criticised Russia for the arrest and conviction on espionage charges of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, who spent 16 months behind bars before being released in August in a prisoner exchange.

Also Read: Russia bans entry of 13 Japanese executives in response to Japan’s ongoing sanctions

The ban has also been imposed on five New York Times journalists, including Kyiv Bureau Chief Andrew Kramer, and four from The Washington Post.

Other Americans on the list include people working for law enforcement agencies, academics, and figures from businesses and think tanks.

Russia has banned more than 2,000 Americans from entry, according to a ministry list.

Related Topics

Russia / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.