Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile, drones: Ukraine's Air Force

December 17, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed the cruise missile and 20 attack drones, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app

Reuters

Ukrainian tank crews take part in a drill not far from the front line in the Bakhmut direction, in the Donetsk region, on December 15, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia launched an overnight air assault on Ukraine using an Iskander ballistic missile, a cruise missile and attack drones, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday.

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed the cruise missile and 20 attack drones, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. The Iskander missile "did not reach its target," it said, without providing details.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not clear how many drones Russia launched in total or whether the attack caused any damage or casualties.

