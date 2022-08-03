World

Russia approves ‘logistics points’ as part of updated naval doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
Kallol Bhattacherjee NEW DELHI August 03, 2022 03:30 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 00:29 IST

The updated Russian Naval Doctrine that President Vladimir Putin approved on July 31 allows the Russian Navy to access a wide range of newer options in the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and the region that India regards as Indo-Pacific. The updated document lays down Moscow’s new vision for the oceans of the world in the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine, and its cascading effects that are redrawing the rules of global diplomacy and economy.

“It also provides for establishment of the Russian logistics points with the necessary naval infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, with the enhancement of strategic cooperation with the Republic of India being among the top priorities of Russia’s naval policy in the Indian Ocean,” said the Russian Embassy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Russian side does not use “Indo-Pacific” and instead refers to the same region as “Asia Pacific” because of conceptual differences with India and its Quad partners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Diversifying naval activities

Keeping in view Russia’s requirements in the Arctic region, the new additions to the naval doctrine envisages “diversifying and stepping up naval activities on the Spitsbergen, Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos and Wrangel Island.” These activities will increase Russia’s military and economic presence in the region from north of Norway to the extreme east of the European continent.

The document aims at ensuring Russian access to global transport communications in the oceans as well as takes care of Russian interests in “hydrocarbons, which are of strategic importance for domestic consumption and promotion of foreign economic activities.” It therefore allows Russia to expand and protect its gas pipeline systems in the Black and Azov Seas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Russia
India
World
international relations
Read more...