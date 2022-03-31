International

Russia and Ukraine will resume talks online on April 1, says Ukrainian negotiator

A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 27, 2022. File

A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 27, 2022. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries' two leaders should meet, but Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.


