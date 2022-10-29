Russia accuses U.K. of being involved in Nord Stream explosions

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the UK as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine

AFP Moscow
October 29, 2022 18:57 IST

A painting showing the Nord Stream pipelines is displayed on a container near the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 20, 2022. A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. It’s overshadowed the inauguration Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Russian army on Saturday accused the U.K. of being "involved" in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipes, alleging the same British military specialists had helped Ukraine plan a drone attack on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the U.K. as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

"Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia has said Western countries have not allowed it to take part in international investigations of the explosions.

