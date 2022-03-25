Russia accuses Poland of 'dangerous escalation' in the region

Expulsion of diplomats leads to destruction of bilateral ties, Moscow tells Warsaw

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused NATO member Poland, which neighbours Ukraine, of escalating the situation in eastern Europe after it expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage.

“Warsaw has embarked on a dangerous escalation in the region, proceeding not from national interests, but within the framework of NATO guidelines, which are based on outright Russophobia elevated to the rank of official policy,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“We see this and will take it into account in our practical steps towards Poland,” it said.

It said the expulsion of Russian diplomats announced a day earlier was a “conscious step” by Poland “towards the final destruction of bilateral ties”.

"All responsibility for what is happening and for the possible consequences lies entirely with the current authorities in Warsaw," the Ministry said.

It warned that Moscow "will not leave this hostile attack without a response".

Poland said on Wednesday it had expelled 45 “Russian spies pretending to be diplomats”, an allegation immediately dismissed as baseless by Russia’s Ambassador to Warsaw.

Also on Wednesday, Poland’s counter–espionage service ABW announced it had detained a Polish national suspected of espionage for Russia’s secret services.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Swedish lawmakers in an address that Russia will “destroy freedom” in Europe.

“If Ukraine wouldn’t endure and protect ourselves, it would mean that ... all neighbours of Russia are in danger from now on,” he said in a video link speech that got a standing ovation.

“Russia went to war against Ukraine because they want to advance further in Europe, they want to destroy freedom in Europe. This is a fundamental challenge for the European security and defence system,” he said, calling for Europe to issue hard–hitting weekly sanctions packages against Russia.

He warned Sweden that Moscow had its Baltic Sea island of Gotland in its sights.

Sweden reopened its garrison on Gotland in 2018, in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, after shutting it down in 2004.

“It would mean that you are in danger, because it is only the sea that divides you and this aggressive policy,” he said.

“Russian propagandists already discuss on air, on TV broadcasts, how Russia will occupy Gotland and how they will control it for decades,” he said.

“They think it would be comfortable to put anti–defence systems and bases there to cover the advance on the Baltic states.”

Mr. Zelensky thanked Sweden for its support, after it agreed to ship weapons to a country at war for the first time since 1939.

Not a member of NATO and officially militarily non–aligned, Stockholm on Thursday announced a second delivery of 5,000 anti–tank launchers.

Support for NATO membership has soared in Sweden since Russia’s invasion but Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has so far ruled out the idea.

Joining the alliance risks ‘destabilising’ northern Europe, she said.

Mr. Zelensky, who has made multiple appearances by video link before Parliaments in other countries in recent weeks, was due to address an extraordinary NATO summit later Thursday.

In a separate video address, Mr. Zelensky made an impassioned plea for citizens worldwide to pour onto streets and squares in global protest against Russia’s invasion.

“The world must stop the war,” he said. “Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.”