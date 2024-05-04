Nepal’s unilateral actions will not change ground reality: EAM Jaishankar on Nepal introducing new NPR100 currency note featuring disputed Indian territories

May 04, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kathmandu

Nepal on May 3 announced the printing of a new NPR100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India. In an initial reaction, India has said Nepal’s unilateral actions will not change the ground reality.

“The meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ took a decision to print the new map of Nepal, which includes the Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in the NPR100 denomination bank notes,” Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma told media persons while briefing about the cabinet decision.

“The cabinet approved to re-design the Banknote of NPR100 and replace the old map printed in the background of the Bank note during the cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2,” Ms. Sharma, who is also the Minister for Information and Communication, added.

On June 18, 2020, Nepal completed the process to update the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically important areas Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas by amending its Constitution, something that India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and terming as “untenable” the “artificial enlargement” of the territorial claims by Nepal.

Contesting Nepal’s decision, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi’s position is very clear adding that Kathmandu unilaterally took some measures on their side.

He also said that while both countries were having talks on boundary matters, by doing something unilaterally, Nepal is not going to change the on-ground reality.

“I saw that report. I have not looked at it in detail, but I think our position is very clear. With Nepal, we were having discussions about our boundary matters through an established platform. And then in the middle of that, they unilaterally took some measures on their side. But by doing something on their side, they are not going to change the situation between us or the reality on the ground,” said Mr. Jaishankar while interacting with professionals in Bhubaneswar.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belongs to it.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian States — Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

