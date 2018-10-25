Royals Harry and Meghan arrive in Tonga on Pacific tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the tiny Pacific kingdom of Tonga, where people gathered at the airport to welcome them wearing traditional outfits, playing guitars and singing.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan were greeted at the airport on Thursday by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. They are scheduled later to meet with Tonga’s king and queen and to attend a reception and dinner with traditional Tongan entertainment. Duchess Meghan stepped off the plane wearing a red dress while Prince Harry wore a beige suit.
The couple is on the 10th day of a 16-day tour of the South Pacific.
On Wednesday, Meghan, who is four months pregnant, was rushed through an indoor market in Fiji where crowds arrived to greet her and gave a speech about attending university.
