Ron DeSantis | The new Republican star

In the early weeks of June of 2018, as the Republican primary for the gubernatorial race in Florida was heating up, Adam Putnam, the State’s agriculture commissioner and a party veteran, was the clear favourite to win the nomination. In polls, Mr. Putnam led his nearest rival, a young upstart of a Congressman named Ron DeSantis, 32% to 17%. Mr. Putnam also led Mr. DeSantis in fundraising and endorsements by influential conservative groups. The Republication nomination seemed Mr. Putnam’s for the taking.

And then, on June 22, President Donald Trump tweeted his official endorsement of Mr. DeSantis, and things began to shift. When Mr. Trump turned up for a DeSantis rally in July, the change became irreversible. With Trump loyalists throwing their weight behind him, Mr. DeSantis built a 12% led over Mr. Putnam and never looked back as he clinched the Republican nomination, and subsequently beat the Democratic nominee by the narrowest of margins (34,000 votes) to become one of Florida’s youngest Governors.

Not surprisingly, many — not least Mr. Trump himself — view Mr. DeSantis’s political rise as ‘Trump-made’. While this is true to a large extent, what has since become clear is that it doesn’t fully account for the DeSantis phenomenon. If Mr. Trump paved the runway for Mr. DeSantis’s political takeoff with the governorship of Florida, it wasn’t an act of generosity. It happened because Mr. DeSantis — widely acknowledged as an ambitious, super-smart, and calculating politician who takes the long view — planned for it and worked towards it.

Like many middle-of-the-road Republicans, Mr. DeSantis had maintained his distance from Mr. Trump in the run-up to the 2016 Presidential elections — after all, not many expected the maverick reality show celeb to actually win. In March 2016, Mr. DeSantis even took pains to clarify that an old tweet of Trump praising him was not really an “endorsement” and that he had never met Mr. Trump. But from 2017 onwards, once Mr. Trump took office, Mr. DeSantis fashioned himself as Mr. Trump’s most visible, and voluble, supporter, turning up regularly on Fox News to defend the indefensible.

In what could be a revealing aspect of his political persona, although Mr. DeSantis received invitations from all the leading different TV networks, he would generally go to Fox because he knew that’s where he would be noticed by Mr. Trump, and over a period of time, he used the Fox platform to position himself nationally among Trump supporters as the leading Trumpian. In August 2017, Mr. DeSantis proposed an amendment to defund the Robert Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. If all of this was calculated to win over Mr. Trump, then Mr. DeSantis succeeded completely, as evidenced by Mr. Trump’s wholehearted endorsement.

Silver lining

But today, with Mr. Trump’s handpicked candidates flopping badly in the midterm elections, it was Mr. DeSantis’ reelection as Florida Governor — by a massive margin of 20 percentage points — that’s become the silver lining in what has been a dismal outing for the GOP. The stark contrast between the showing of Trump-backed candidates in other States and the result in Florida has already led analysts to anoint Mr. DeSantis as the new face of the Republican Party and the leading Presidential contender for 2024, if Mr. Trump chooses not to run.

But on November 15, Mr. Trump announced his intent to run for the 2024 Presidential elections. And while he still occupies pole position among the Republicans, support for Mr. DeSantis has been growing, much to the resentment of Mr. Trump, who has irritably branded him “DeSanctimonious”. Loyalty to Mr. Trump would demand that Mr. DeSantis announce he is not running for 2024. Mr. Trump may be expecting something to that effect — but it hasn’t been forthcoming, leading to feverish speculation about a Trump vs DeSantis face-off in the 2024 primaries.

Mr. DeSantis, on the face of it, seems like someone made-to-order for American presidency. Unlike Mr. Trump — who claims to be but isn’t — he is a self-made man from an authentic middle class background. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Mr. DeSantis’s mother was a critical care nurse and his father worked for Nielsen, going door to door installing boxes that helped track television ratings. He got a scholarship to Yale, where he studied history, captained the baseball team, and graduated magna cum laude. Then he went to Harvard Law School, served in Iraq, and remains a part of the Navy reserve. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, where his most notable contribution was to help found the Freedom Caucus — a group of hard-right conservatives. He was less interested in making friends on Capitol Hill than in networking with the powerful conservative think tanks such as Club for Growth, and in getting into spaces frequented by billionaires. In fact, one of the donors for Mr. DeSantis’s successful re-election campaign in Florida was the Koch family, an influential conservative donor whose backing has the effect of opening up many more billionaire purse strings.

In terms of his political positions, there is little to distinguish Mr. DeSantis from Mr. Trump, except for the fact that the former is more consistent, more coherent, and more pragmatic when needed. Like Mr. Trump, Mr. DeSantis is hostile to immigrants (he famously released an ad where he teaches his kids to “build the wall”), opposed to LGBTQ rights, is anti-abortion, pro-gun lobby, and generally in favour of less regulation and lower taxes. But like every other rightwing populist, it is not on economic issues but in the culture wars that Mr. DeSantis has sought to make his political mark.

Here, his handling of the pandemic as Florida Governor — considered a disaster by respected epidemiologists — is a case in point. Invoking a libertarian notion of freedom, at the height of the pandemic, he banned mask mandates, opened schools, and forbid businesses from barring unvaccinated employees from their premises. As Florida’s case load shot up, and the press went after him, Mr. DeSantis remained unfazed. One thing he did do: he quarantined the most vulnerable — the elderly in nursing homes.

Citadel of freedom

When the pandemic had passed and the overall COVID mortality numbers came in, Florida was just one place below California, which had one of the most stringent lockdowns in the country. While the numbers could have other explanations, including state-specific demographic factors, Mr. DeSantis claimed that he had preserved Florida as a lone ‘citadel of freedom’ in a country overrun by ‘wokes’ whose singular agenda was to take away people’s freedoms. Mr. DeSantis has aggressively pursued the culture war — against liberals, against ‘woke culture’, against ‘corporate media’ — in a manner designed to get him maximum political mileage among the white working classes. His so-called ‘Don’t Say You’re Gay’ law, under which educators are forbidden to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity with students before the fourth grade, is one such salvo. In the process, he has manoeuvred himself to the centre of Trumpian politics, saying, “I’m anti-woke. I’m anti-elites. I’m against the press. I’m against the pinhead politicians in Washington.” Could this positioning be at the expense of Trump himself?

The midterms have shown the Biden presidency to be more resilient than it seems, and Mr. Trump’s failure appears to suggest that there could be a limit beyond which culture wars alone may not be enough to get over the line. This is where Mr. DeSantis’s pragmatism could serve him well — as Florida Governor, he did move towards the centre, raising salaries for public school teachers and allocating fresh funds for restoration of the Everglades ecosystem. The same pragmatic streak could also make him wait until 2028 — or until Mr. Trump knocks himself out one final time, whichever comes first — before he makes an earnest bid for the White House.

The Gist

