Romania to expel Russian Ambassador

Bucharest

27 April 2021 02:20 IST

Romania said on Monday it will expel a Russian diplomat, the latest European country to do so in solidarity with the Czech Republic which is involved in a diplomatic row with Moscow.

The deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Alexei Grichayev, would be declared “persona non grata,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Czech government has accused the Russian secret services of being behind an explosion that killed two people in Czech Republic in 2014.

