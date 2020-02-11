Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 16 dead

An overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps has sunk off St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 16 refugees dead, a Bangladeshi official said Tuesday.
Noor Ahmed, the top elected official on the island, told by phone from the scene that the coast guard and other rescuers recovered the bodies of 14 women, one child and a man after the wooden boat capsized early Tuesday.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar to flee a harsh crackdown by Myanmar’s military since August 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.