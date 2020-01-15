International

Rockets target Iraq airbase hosting US forces: military

US army forces supervise during a training session at the Taji Camp. File

US army forces supervise during a training session at the Taji Camp. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The statement from Iraq's military did not say how many rockets had hit Camp Taji.

Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad hosting US-led coalition forces, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday, in the latest attack on installations where American troops are deployed.

The statement from Iraq’s military did not say how many rockets had hit Camp Taji but reported that there were no casualties.

