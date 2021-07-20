InternationalKABUL 20 July 2021 10:02 IST
Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers
President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayer safter multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said
Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayers after multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said.
Further details are awaited.
