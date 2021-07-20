Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

KABUL

20 July 2021 10:02 IST

President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayer safter multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said

Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

Also Read Global call for ‘end’ to Taliban offensive

Advertising

Advertising

There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayers after multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said.

Further details are awaited.