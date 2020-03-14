Rocket attacks on Iraq base wound soldiers

Several Iraqi air defence servicemen were critically wounded on Saturday as multiple rockets hit a military base which houses U.S.-led coalition troops, in the second such strike in a week, the Iraqi military said. The U.S.-led coalition said three of its troops and two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said 33 Katyusha rockets were launched near a section of the Taji base which houses coalition troops. It said the military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area.

The military said it would arrest those responsible. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which, unlike recent similar attacks, took place in daylight hours.

A similar rocket attack on Wednesday on Taji, 20 km north of Baghdad, killed two U.S. troops and a British soldier, prompting Washington to launch retaliatory air strikes on Thursday which killed six Iraqis.

The United States blamed the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia for Wednesday’s attack and said its air strikes targeted the group. But the official Iraqi casualty figures showed three Iraqi soldiers, two policemen, one civilian and no militiamen were killed.