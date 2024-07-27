Rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills 10, rescue official says

An Israeli rescue official says 10 people were killed by a rocket strike in a town in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, in what would be the deadliest attack on an Israeli target since the fighting with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began.

Hezbollah quickly denied any role in the strike, which the Israeli military blamed on the militant group.

Eli Bin, the head of the Magen David Adom rescue service, said earlier that those hit were between 10 and 20 years old.

The Israeli military is preparing a response against Hezbollah, its spokesperson said on July 27.

“Our intelligence is clear. Hezbollah is responsible for the killing of innocent children, teens,” said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, adding that Hezbollah was lying in its denial of involvement in the incident.