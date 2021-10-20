Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital, killing 13

Damascus, Syria

20 October 2021 11:39 IST

The blasts occurred during the rush hour when people were heading to work and school.

Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops in the Syrian capital Damascus early Wednesday, killing 13 people and wounding others, the state TV reported.

The Syrian state TV showed a footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred during the rush hour when people were heading to work and school.

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs that were once held by the insurgents.

President Bashar Assad's forces now control much of Syria after military help from his allies Russia and Iran helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad.

In August, the Syrian state media said a short circuit triggered an explosion in the gas tank of a bus carrying soldiers, killing one and wounding three.