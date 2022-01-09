InternationalKuldana 09 January 2022 22:26 IST
Roads cleared after blizzard in Pakistan
Updated: 09 January 2022 22:33 IST
Army rescuers on Sunday cleared routes around a Pakistan hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.
The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometres northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists last week.
But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 metres.
