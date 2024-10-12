GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road rage shooting in Los Angeles leaves 1 dead, shuts down Interstate 5 for hours

The California Highway Patrol, the state police agency, said the two men suspected to be involved in the shooting were able to drive off, according to a preliminary investigation

Published - October 12, 2024 04:54 am IST - LOS ANGELES

AP
Vehicles line Interstate 5. Image used for representative purpose only.

Vehicles line Interstate 5. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

An apparent road rage shooting during rush hour traffic in Los Angeles killed one person and injured another, authorities said Friday (October 11, 2024).

The shooting, which was reported Thursday just after 4 p.m., closed down the northbound lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway running through northeast Los Angeles for several hours.

The California Highway Patrol, the state police agency, said the two men suspected to be involved in the shooting were able to drive off, according to a preliminary investigation.

The incident began with a gold Cadillac sedan and a dark-colored SUV chasing each other, with the Cadillac eventually rear-ending an uninvolved car, CHP said. Two men were seen exiting the SUV and opening fire on the Cadillac, shooting both the driver and passenger.

The dark-colored SUV may have been a Dodge Durango, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Cadillac then made a U-turn and drove into oncoming traffic northbound lanes attempting to flee the shooters, crashing into several other cars, CHP said. The passenger died from his injuries on scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital.

The passenger has not been identified, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Local TV stations showed hundreds of drivers standing outside of their cars and walking around while stuck on the freeway. The northbound lanes did not reopen until around 1 a.m. Friday, backing up traffic for miles.

Published - October 12, 2024 04:54 am IST

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.