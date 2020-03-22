Road crash in Bangladesh kills at least 13

A speeding truck rammed a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, leaving at least 13 people dead and three others injured, a police official said Sunday.
The accident took place late Saturday night at Chunti area in Chittagong district when the salt-laden truck from the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar hit the passenger vehicle, said police Superintendent S.M. Rashidul Haque.
The area is 216 km southeast of the capital, Dhaka.
Road accidents in the South Asian nation kill thousands every year because of lax enforcement of traffic law, bad road condition and poor signaling system.
