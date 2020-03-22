International

Road crash in Bangladesh kills at least 13

A Bangladeshi student enact as a dead while others shout slogans a during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Students blocked several main streets in the capital, protesting the death of two college students in a bus accident in Dhaka.

A Bangladeshi student enact as a dead while others shout slogans a during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Students blocked several main streets in the capital, protesting the death of two college students in a bus accident in Dhaka.   | Photo Credit: AP

Road accidents in the South Asian nation kill thousands every year because of lax enforcement of traffic law, bad road condition and poor signaling system.

A speeding truck rammed a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, leaving at least 13 people dead and three others injured, a police official said Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night at Chunti area in Chittagong district when the salt-laden truck from the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar hit the passenger vehicle, said police Superintendent S.M. Rashidul Haque.

The area is 216 km southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

Road accidents in the South Asian nation kill thousands every year because of lax enforcement of traffic law, bad road condition and poor signaling system.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 12:01:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/road-crash-in-bangladesh-kills-at-least-13/article31133881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY