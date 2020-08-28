RNC 2020 | Biden will destroy American greatness, says Trump

28 August 2020 11:35 IST

U.S. President attacks opponent during nomination acceptance speech

Accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a 70-minute speech with multiple exaggerations and false statements, from the South Lawn of the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The President attacked his opponent and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s record and his plans for the presidency on a number of fronts – from jobs and the economy to public health and policing. His remarks come as the American south-east faced a powerful hurricane and more than 180,000 Americans have died of the novel coronavirus.

“This election will decide whether we save the American Dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s speech emphasised common themes that ran through all four days of the convention: portraying the Democrats as “radicals” who did not respect the idea of America and warning of unsafe borders, lawless cities and anarchy under a Biden administration.

The President was introduced by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, on Thursday evening.

“Four years ago, I introduced to you a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider, and the people’s nominee for President of the United States. Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people’s president,” Ms Trump said.

Speaking on a specially constructed stage with a campaign-style backdrop, complete with Trump-Pence signs, Mr. Trump made direct and oblique references to Mr. Biden’s acceptance speech from a week ago, in which the Democratic candidate had described a battle for America’s soul.

“Joe Biden is not the saviour of America’s soul – he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness,” Mr. Trump said.

Speaking to an audience of about 1,500 people, mostly without masks and not observing social distance, Mr. Trump spoke of defeating the novel coronavirus pandemic which has affected the U.S. more badly than it has any other country

“We are focusing on the science, the facts and the data,” said Mr. Trump, who has been widely criticised for his botched response to the virus. Earlier this year, he had claimed that the virus would disappear “ like a miracle”.

Among Mr. Trump’ s false claims were that the Democrats would “demolish” suburbs, end the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) and so forth. Mr. Trump and other speakers at the RNC are specifically targeting suburban women with a college degree, a demographic they hope will help Mr. Trump, who lags Mr. Biden in polls.

“If the Left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns and appoint justices who will wipe away your second amendment and other constitutional freedoms. Biden is a Trojan horse for socialism. If Joe Biden doesn’t have the strength to stand up to wild eye Marxists like Bernie Sanders …then how is he ever going to stand up for you?” Mr. Trump said. (Mr. Biden’s platform explicitly supports the Second Amendment while supporting gun control. The Obama administration enacted a law in 2015 to address the challenge of racial segregation in housing. Mr. Biden supports this act but does not oppose single-family homes in suburbs.)

Mr. Trump also said Mr. Biden wanted to dismantle America’s borders (a false claim) and that the borders were stronger than ever before under the Trump administration. He repeatedly talked about the tough line his administration had taken on China and contrasted it to Mr. Biden’s approach.

“That’s why China’s supports Joe Biden and desperately wants him to win,” Mr. Trump said. “I can tell you that upon very good information, China would own our country.”

Mr. Trump is the first U.S. President in modern times to accept his nomination on the grounds of the White House. Critics have argued that he and several other participants at the RNC are in possible violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using federal property for political purposes.

Mr. Trump’s speech was followed by fireworks on National Mall.