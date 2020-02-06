International

Riyadh to punish those flouting China travel ban

Expatriates who flout the ban face being barred from returning to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has banned all travel by its citizens or resident foreigners to virus-hit China and introduced penalities for any breach, state media announced on Thursday.

“Trips to China by citizens or (foreign) residents are suspended in accordance with the preventive health measures the kingdom has adopted against the virus,” the official SPA news agency said.

Saudi Arabia has not reported any case of virus infection but neighbouring United Arab Emirates has reported five confirmed cases, all among Chinese arrivals from Wuhan.

