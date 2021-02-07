InternationalRiyadh 07 February 2021 23:07 IST
Riyadh says it intercepted armed drone
Updated: 07 February 2021 23:07 IST
Saudi Arabia intercepted an armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthis, state media said on Sunday, two days after the U.S. decided to delist the rebels as a terrorist group.
The Saudi-led military coalition “intercepted and destroyed an armed drone,” said spokesman Turki al-Maliki.
The incident was not immediately claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis.
