Riyadh says it intercepted armed drone

Riyadh

07 February 2021 23:07 IST

Saudi Arabia intercepted an armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthis, state media said on Sunday, two days after the U.S. decided to delist the rebels as a terrorist group.

The Saudi-led military coalition “intercepted and destroyed an armed drone,” said spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

The incident was not immediately claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis.

