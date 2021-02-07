International

Riyadh says it intercepted armed drone

Saudi Arabia intercepted an armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthis, state media said on Sunday, two days after the U.S. decided to delist the rebels as a terrorist group.

The Saudi-led military coalition “intercepted and destroyed an armed drone,” said spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

The incident was not immediately claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis.

