Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine

November 19, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KYIV

During his visit Rishi Sunak also informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Kingdom will provide a 50 million pound air defence package for Ukraine

Reuters

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, on November 19, 2022. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on November 19, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.

During his visit Mr. Sunak also informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Kingdom will provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drone.

“We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead,” Mr. Sunak said in a statement.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Mr. Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Mr. Zelenskyy tweeted.

Mr. Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the shortlived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Mr. Sunak has said he will continue this.

