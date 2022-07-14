Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest

Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contestLONDON July 14, 2022 19:56 IST
Mr. Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers' favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes.
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as one candidate was eliminated.
Mr. Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers' favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Suella Braverman was eliminated.
