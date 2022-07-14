World

Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest

Rishi Sunak, former UK chancellor of the exchequer, departs from Four Millbank after giving a BBC Radio 4 interview in London, UK, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters LONDON July 14, 2022 19:56 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 23:23 IST

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as one candidate was eliminated.

Mr. Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers' favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Suella Braverman was eliminated.

