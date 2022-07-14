World

Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest

Rishi Sunak, former UK chancellor of the exchequer, departs from Four Millbank after giving a BBC Radio 4 interview in London, UK, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Rishi Sunak, former UK chancellor of the exchequer, departs from Four Millbank after giving a BBC Radio 4 interview in London, UK, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Hollie Adams

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as one candidate was eliminated.

Mr. Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers' favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Suella Braverman was eliminated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
World
United Kingdom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 7:58:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/rishi-sunak-tops-second-round-of-voting-in-uk-leadership-contest/article65640322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY