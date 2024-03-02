Rishi Sunak says UK’s democracy is being ‘deliberately undermined’

March 02, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - LONDON

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he feared the country's achievements in building a multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy were being undermined, as he spoke out against a rise in extremism and criminality.

"In recent weeks and months, we've seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality," Mr. Sunak said in an address late on March 1 outside his Downing Street office.

"We are a country where we love our neighbours, and we are building Britain together. But I fear that our great achievement in building the world's most successful multi-ethnic multi-faith democracy is being deliberately undermined."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT